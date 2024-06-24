Shoppers Stop to Launch 60 New INTUNE Stores in FY24 for Mass Premium Market

Shoppers Stop is set to expand its footprint with 60 new stores under the INTUNE brand in the fiscal year 2024-25, aiming to capture the mass premium retail market. This strategic move was announced by a top company official.

The company's annual report highlights the potential disruption INTUNE aims to bring to India's value fashion landscape by leveraging real-time insights, frequent product drops, and strategic investments. This expansion also puts Shoppers Stop in direct competition with similar value formats such as Trent's Zudio and Landmark's Max Fashion.

Kavindra Mishra, Managing Director & CEO, noted the company's higher-than-expected performance in the first nine months of INTUNE's operation, as the value fashion segment undergoes an inflection point driven by the expanding middle class's aspirations. The retailer is also bolstering its private labels and beauty business, reporting its highest-ever annual sales in FY24.

