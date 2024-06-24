Left Menu

Indian Army Builds Lifeline Suspended in Record Time to Reconnect Villages in Sikkim

The Indian Army constructed a 150-foot foot suspension bridge in northern Sikkim in under 48 hours to reconnect villages cut off by heavy rains and landslides. This bridge will restore connectivity and aid in relief efforts for areas affected by the recent extreme weather, which stranded 1500 tourists.

Indian Army Builds Lifeline Suspended in Record Time to Reconnect Villages in Sikkim
The Indian Army on Monday announced the construction of a foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours in northern Sikkim. This feat aimed to reconnect border villages severely impacted by heavy rains and landslides, which led to the death of six people earlier this month.

The 150-foot suspension bridge, built by the engineers of Trishakti Corps, spans a stream and will restore vital connectivity to the affected areas. The bridge will also facilitate the movement of people and essential relief materials, providing significant respite to the local population.

With road links and communication infrastructure severed due to torrential rains on June 13, North Sikkim's Mangan district experienced severe disruptions, leaving around 1500 tourists stranded for nearly a week. The new bridge is set to play a crucial role in the recovery and aid efforts.

