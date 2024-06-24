Indian Army Builds Lifeline Suspended in Record Time to Reconnect Villages in Sikkim

The Indian Army on Monday announced the construction of a foot suspension bridge in less than 48 hours in northern Sikkim. This feat aimed to reconnect border villages severely impacted by heavy rains and landslides, which led to the death of six people earlier this month.

The 150-foot suspension bridge, built by the engineers of Trishakti Corps, spans a stream and will restore vital connectivity to the affected areas. The bridge will also facilitate the movement of people and essential relief materials, providing significant respite to the local population.

With road links and communication infrastructure severed due to torrential rains on June 13, North Sikkim's Mangan district experienced severe disruptions, leaving around 1500 tourists stranded for nearly a week. The new bridge is set to play a crucial role in the recovery and aid efforts.

