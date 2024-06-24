Left Menu

Wipro's Key Leadership Re-Appointments: Premji Duo Continues

Wipro seeks shareholder approval for re-appointing Azim H. Premji and his son Rishad Premji to its board for another five years. Both have been assigned new roles, with enhanced remuneration packages. The approvals will be considered at the 78th AGM on July 18, 2024.

Updated: 24-06-2024 22:25 IST
  • India

Wipro Limited is poised for significant leadership continuity as it seeks shareholder approval for the re-appointment of Azim H. Premji and his son, Rishad Premji, for another five-year term. The official proposal, detailed in a recent regulatory filing, was announced on Monday.

According to the filing, the board has approved Azim Premji's re-appointment as a non-executive, non-independent director, while Rishad Premji will continue on as a whole-time director, specifically serving as executive chairman. These appointments are to take effect from July 31, 2024, through July 30, 2029.

The 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for July 18, 2024, will be crucial as shareholders decide on these pivotal appointments. Notably, there is a considerable increment in the remuneration structures for both leaders, reflecting Wipro's commitment to sustaining robust governance and leadership.

