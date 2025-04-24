Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: A Diplomatic and Agricultural Quagmire
India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan following a deadly attack in Kashmir, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors. The treaty, critical for Pakistan's agriculture, shares river waters between the countries. The suspension may impact water flow data and cause agricultural uncertainties.
India has announced an immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a move that follows a militant attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead. The treaty, signed in 1960 and mediated by the World Bank, has been a cornerstone of water-sharing agreements between the two nations.
The treaty allocates water from the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. While India can use waters from eastern rivers, Pakistan relies heavily on western river waters for irrigation and hydropower. The suspension could disrupt data sharing, affecting Pakistan's agriculture sector.
Pakistani officials have responded strongly to India's decision. Power Minister Awais Lekhari condemned it as "water warfare," highlighting the potential agricultural impact. With an existing water shortage exacerbated by climate change, the suspension raises significant concerns for Pakistan's food security and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Proposes Centre of Excellence in Agriculture for BIMSTEC Nations
India Leads Regional Push for Sustainable Agriculture at 3rd BIMSTEC Meet
Boosting Agriculture's Role in India's GDP: A Vision for the Future
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Russian Diplomat Detained in France
Lauritz Knudsen Unveils High-Tech Automation for Indian Agriculture