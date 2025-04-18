Left Menu

Captain Jagmohan Takes Helm at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Captain Jagmohan, a former Navy officer, has been appointed as chairman and managing director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. With extensive experience, including roles at Goa Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders, his tenure will last until September 2029. His credentials include advanced degrees in Naval Construction and Ocean Engineering.

Captain Jagmohan, a seasoned Navy veteran, has been named the new chairman and managing director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a move sanctioned by the ministry of personnel. His appointment will run until his retirement on September 30, 2029.

With more than 25 years of service in the Indian Navy, Captain Jagmohan has held multiple key positions, including in the Directorate of Naval Design and at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. His substantial experience in naval design and construction comes from serving as director at Goa Shipyard Limited and his previous role as chief general manager at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited.

A Naval architect graduate from Cochin University, with postgraduate degrees from IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur, his technical expertise has been vital in managing and executing complex warship projects for the Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

