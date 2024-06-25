Left Menu

Record-breaking Surge in U.S. Air Travel Ahead of July 4

U.S. air travel hit a record with nearly 3 million people screened by TSA on Sunday, surpassing previous high set on Memorial Day weekend. TSA anticipates breaking the 3-million mark again on the upcoming Friday, as holiday travel peeks. This year has seen seven of the top ten busiest days in TSA history.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-06-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 07:38 IST
Record-breaking Surge in U.S. Air Travel Ahead of July 4
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. air travel reached an unprecedented high on Sunday, as nearly 3 million passengers navigated through airports nationwide, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This new record eclipsed the previous high set on May 24, with expectations to break it again this coming Friday.

Such momentum is attributed to the forthcoming July 4 holiday, which TSA Administrator David Pekoske forecasts as the busiest summer travel period ever. Sunday's tally stood at 2,996,193, exceeding the previous Memorial Day weekend's record by about 45,000 travelers.

This year marks a significant rebound in air travel, with seven out of the ten busiest days in TSA history occurring in the past few months. The agency expects to screen over 32 million travelers between Thursday and the Monday following the holiday, reflecting a 5.4% increase from last year, with Airlines for America projecting a 6.3% rise in summer air travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024