Record-breaking Surge in U.S. Air Travel Ahead of July 4

U.S. air travel reached an unprecedented high on Sunday, as nearly 3 million passengers navigated through airports nationwide, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). This new record eclipsed the previous high set on May 24, with expectations to break it again this coming Friday.

Such momentum is attributed to the forthcoming July 4 holiday, which TSA Administrator David Pekoske forecasts as the busiest summer travel period ever. Sunday's tally stood at 2,996,193, exceeding the previous Memorial Day weekend's record by about 45,000 travelers.

This year marks a significant rebound in air travel, with seven out of the ten busiest days in TSA history occurring in the past few months. The agency expects to screen over 32 million travelers between Thursday and the Monday following the holiday, reflecting a 5.4% increase from last year, with Airlines for America projecting a 6.3% rise in summer air travel.

