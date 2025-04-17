Mitchell Starc's Super Over Heroics Secure Thrilling IPL Victory
Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling under pressure led Delhi Capitals to a nail-biting Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Despite RR's strong start, DC's bowlers turned the game in their favor. Starc's calmness and strategic play in the Super Over were pivotal in their victory.
Mitchell Starc showcased his nerves of steel as Delhi Capitals claimed a dramatic Super Over victory against Rajasthan Royals during their IPL face-off. Starc's remarkable bowling, including a decisive Super Over, proved central to DC's success.
Chasing a target of 189, the Royals initially appeared on course for victory, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana both delivering half-centuries. However, DC's bowlers mounted a late charge, sparked by Abishek Porel and Axar Patel's earlier batting exploits.
Despite Jaiswal leading the charge with aggressive intent, wickets at critical junctures kept DC in contention, culminating in Mitchell Starc's game-changing final over and the Super Over, which eventually tilted the match in favor of the Delhi side.
(With inputs from agencies.)
