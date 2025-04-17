Left Menu

AI Echoes of Bal Thackeray: A Political Gambit

Shiv Sena (UBT) utilized AI to mimic Bal Thackeray’s voice, aiming to bolster party morale after election setbacks. The move, criticized as a 'childish stunt' by BJP's Bawankule, was part of strategic efforts to revive the party's image amidst challenging political climates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik/Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 00:07 IST
In a daring political move, the Shiv Sena (UBT) employed Artificial Intelligence to recreate the iconic voice of its founder, Bal Thackeray, to reinvigorate its base after recent electoral defeats.

The AI-generated speech, which was broadcasted at a rally in Nashik, targeted the BJP and factions of the Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde. The initiative received criticism from state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who dismissed it as amateurish.

This technological approach marks the first time Bal Thackeray's likeness was used by his son Uddhav Thackeray's faction to attack opponents, and it could become a tactic in future campaigns as they gear up for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

