ZYOD Secures $18 Million in Series A Round to Revolutionize Apparel Manufacturing

B2B apparel manufacturing platform ZYOD has successfully raised $18 million (Rs 150 crore) in a Series A funding round spearheaded by RTP Global.

This significant financing also saw contributions from returning investors Lightspeed and Alteria Capital, along with new participants Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital.

Based in Gurugram, the startup plans to utilize this capital boost to scale its operations across more than 40 countries.

'With this funding, we will continue to closely collaborate with local handpicked manufacturers, leveraging our deep expertise in manufacturing to unlock a new phase of growth,' said co-founder Ankit Jaipuria.

Founded in January 2023, ZYOD has shown remarkable growth, having previously raised $3.5 million in April last year. According to co-founder Ritesh Khandelwal, the brand aims to double its customer base and introduce 100,000 unique designs every month.

