Left Menu

ZYOD Secures $18 Million in Series A Round to Revolutionize Apparel Manufacturing

B2B apparel manufacturing platform ZYOD has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by RTP Global. The funds will be used to expand operations across 40+ countries, enhance tech, and boost the talent pool, aiming to double the customer base and introduce 100,000 designs monthly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:37 IST
ZYOD Secures $18 Million in Series A Round to Revolutionize Apparel Manufacturing
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

B2B apparel manufacturing platform ZYOD has successfully raised $18 million (Rs 150 crore) in a Series A funding round spearheaded by RTP Global.

This significant financing also saw contributions from returning investors Lightspeed and Alteria Capital, along with new participants Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital.

Based in Gurugram, the startup plans to utilize this capital boost to scale its operations across more than 40 countries.

'With this funding, we will continue to closely collaborate with local handpicked manufacturers, leveraging our deep expertise in manufacturing to unlock a new phase of growth,' said co-founder Ankit Jaipuria.

Founded in January 2023, ZYOD has shown remarkable growth, having previously raised $3.5 million in April last year. According to co-founder Ritesh Khandelwal, the brand aims to double its customer base and introduce 100,000 unique designs every month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024