RateGain Travel Technologies Recognized as One of Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a premier provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality sectors, has earned the distinction of being named one of the Top 100 Mid-Size Workplaces in India by Great Place to Work® India. This notable honor, marking RateGain's first win but fifth consecutive year of certification, attests to their focused dedication to cultivating a positive, inclusive, and motivating work environment. The official recognition was received on June 20, 2024, highlighting the company's unwavering pursuit of workplace excellence.

Bhanu Chopra, Founder and Chairman, expressed immense pride in the company's achievement, attributing it to the relentless efforts of their teams. "This recognition validates our investment in people, the fostering of strong relationships, and commitment to maintaining work-life flexibility. Our core values of teamwork, innovation, and customer obsession continually drive us towards success," he said.

Sahil Sharma, Global Chief Human Resource Officer, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the strategic guidance from the leadership team and dedicated efforts of the People and Culture Division. "We are overjoyed with this accolade, which reinforces our mission to create a workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered," he added.

RateGain's esteemed recognition is listed on the publication by Great Place to Work® at their official website. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, RateGain services 3,200+ customers and 700+ partners globally, driving revenue growth through innovative AI solutions.

