Skill Sector Advocates Safety Net for Gig Workers, Tax Rebates for Social Security Deposits

During a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, skill sector firms urged the government to introduce measures that would provide a safety net for gig workers, formal opportunities for construction laborers, and tax rebates for households contributing to social security deposits for domestic workers.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE, emphasized the need for a stronger focus on skilling people. Sarvesh Agarwal, CEO of career-tech platform Internshala, highlighted discussions aimed at positioning India as the global skill capital.

Indian Staffing Federation ED Sucheta Dutta pointed out the lack of future security and financial literacy for domestic workers. The meeting also highlighted the potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) to enhance skilling, and suggested tax deductions for middle-class families investing in skills.

