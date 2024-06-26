Left Menu

Tata Steel Champions Diversity: 25% Workforce to Include Marginalised Communities and LGBTQIA+ Members

Tata Steel aims to have 25% of its workforce from diverse groups, including gender minorities, marginalised communities, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. The company has recruited over 100 members of the transgender community and plans to continue this trend. The initiative underscores Tata Steel’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Tata Steel Champions Diversity: 25% Workforce to Include Marginalised Communities and LGBTQIA+ Members
Tata Steel is setting a new benchmark in corporate diversity by ensuring that 25% of its workforce comprises gender minorities, marginalised communities, and LGBTQIA+ individuals in the coming years, a company official revealed.

In a significant move, Tata Steel has already recruited over 100 transgender individuals for various roles across multiple locations. This initiative is part of their ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). According to the official, the company aims to maintain and enhance this focus through MOSAIC, a platform established in 2015 to promote DE&I initiatives.

The induction of 113 transgender employees across operations in Noamundi, West Bokaro, Kolkata, Kharagpur, and other locations has reportedly been a positive experience, with no complaints from employees. Transgender employees have shown remarkable performance in specific roles, reflecting the company's inclusive work environment. Jaya Singh Panda, Chief Diversity Officer, emphasized that fostering a respectful and empowering workplace is crucial for innovation and success. Employees have shared their positive experiences, highlighting the supportive and inclusive infrastructure provided by Tata Steel.

