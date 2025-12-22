Gujarat Bolsters Police Force with Massive Recruitment Drive

In a significant step towards strengthening law enforcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will distribute appointment letters to 11,607 newly recruited police personnel in a grand event set for Monday at the Ramkatha Ground, Gandhinagar. The initiative by the state's Home Department marks the completion of the recruitment process for the Lokrakshak cadre.

Government authorities have confirmed that out of the 11,899 candidates selected, 8,782 are male and 3,117 are female. These recruits have successfully navigated the document verification process. This recruitment drive is part of the state's broader effort to enhance internal security and policing capabilities.

While this recruitment concludes, another drive is underway to fill an additional 13,591 police vacancies, reinforcing Gujarat's commitment to law enforcement and youth employment. On transportation front, Gujarat also witnessed the arrival of its first locally manufactured metro train, set to expand services in Ahmedabad with future plans including areas like Surat.

(With inputs from agencies.)