Left Menu

US Pushes for 'One-Stop Security' Agreement with India to Enhance Global Aviation Safety

The US Transportation Security Administration is advocating for a one-stop security agreement with India to eliminate the need for rescreening passengers, thereby enhancing global aviation safety. This innovative concept aims to streamline passenger flow, reduce security costs, and improve the overall travel experience.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:44 IST
US Pushes for 'One-Stop Security' Agreement with India to Enhance Global Aviation Safety
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is championing a 'one-stop security' agreement with India, a concept aimed at eliminating the rescreening of passengers. This move, described by TSA Administrator David Pekoske, promises to elevate global aviation security standards.

During the India US Aviation Summit, Pekoske emphasized the feasibility of this agreement, which would streamline passenger and baggage processes by minimizing redundant security checks. He outlined the benefits, including reduced connection times and improved passenger experience.

Further, TSA and India should engage in a memorandum of agreement to share sensitive security data, said Pekoske. This collaboration, he noted, would draw lessons from past aviation tragedies and leverage data sharing to enhance overall air travel safety and operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024