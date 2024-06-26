Zen Mobility Unveils Innovative Electric Pods for Efficient Last-Mile Delivery

Zen Mobility, an emerging electric vehicle OEM based in India, has unveiled two groundbreaking variants of its Zen Micro Pod: the ThermoFlex and LoadMax, priced at Rs. 2.25 lacs each. These launches represent a significant leap forward in the light mobility sector, providing specialized solutions for temperature-sensitive cargo and bulky shipments.

The Micro Pod ThermoFlex is a mobile refrigerator designed for transporting frozen goods, fresh produce, and dairy, ensuring a consistent cold chain. On the other hand, the Micro Pod LoadMax, equipped with a spacious box of around 50 cubic feet, is ideal for e-commerce logistics and large-item deliveries.

Both models boast advanced technologies such as telematics, IoT integration, and geo-fencing. Flexible financing options, including finance, lease, and rental plans, enhance accessibility. Companies like leading e-commerce and grocery firms have contributed insights to optimize these vehicles for diverse fleet operations, marking Zen's dedication to setting new standards in electric mobility.

