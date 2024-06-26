Philippine Employers Tackle Workforce Challenges Amid Technological Shifts

The 45th National Conference of Employers (NCE), held on June 25-26, 2024, brought together employers and business leaders in the Philippines to address the evolving landscape of work amidst technological advancements. Keynote speaker Sangheon Lee, Director of the International Labour Organization’s Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department, highlighted megatrends shaping investment, employment, and sustainability.

Lee emphasized the need to assess the impact of these trends on job quantity, quality, and distribution, advocating for the creation of decent jobs with improved skills and working conditions. Addressing concerns about technology, digitalization, and artificial intelligence (AI), Lee reassured employers that AI is likely to augment jobs by automating tasks rather than replacing them entirely.

He stressed the necessity of supporting enterprise development, skills enhancement, and income stability through comprehensive employment policies and social protections. Lee highlighted opportunities in green, digital, and demographic transitions, which could generate significant job growth but require strategic alignment of people and enterprises with emerging opportunities.

In the green sector, initiatives such as improving energy efficiency, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and expanding electric vehicle infrastructure are projected to create 8.4 million new jobs. Similarly, achieving universal internet broadband coverage could add 6.4 million jobs, while investments in health, social care, and education may yield an additional 17.9 million jobs.

Despite these opportunities, Lee cautioned about the risk of leaving segments of the population behind, stressing the importance of inclusive policy frameworks and prioritizing job quality. He highlighted challenges faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as youth transitioning from education to employment, including high rates of youth disengagement from the job market.

Rosemarie Rafael from the Women’s Business Council Philippines echoed the importance of upskilling and reskilling workers, particularly youth, to adapt to changing job demands. She underscored the pivotal role of MSMEs in driving the Philippine economy and advocated for enhancing collaboration and improving the business environment to attract investment.

The Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), organizers of the NCE, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts among businesses, workers, and government to foster decent work environments and facilitate smooth transitions into technology-driven workplaces. Lifelong learning, upskilling, and reskilling initiatives were highlighted as crucial strategies to maintain global competitiveness and mitigate job displacement risks.

The conference concluded with a call to prioritize inclusive economic policies and sustainable development practices, ensuring that advancements in technology and globalization benefit all sectors of society.