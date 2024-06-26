Left Menu

NEDA's 21st AGM Propels Northeast India's FMCG Industry Forward

The Northeast Distributors Association's (NEDA) 21st Annual General Meeting in Guwahati highlighted significant developments in the region's FMCG sector. With participation from 150 delegates, the event addressed challenges brought by policy changes, emphasized the importance of adaptability among distributors, and concluded with awards recognizing standout performances.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:19 IST
NEDA's 21st AGM Propels Northeast India's FMCG Industry Forward
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) held its landmark 21st Annual General Meeting in Guwahati, marking a crucial event for the region's thriving FMCG sector. The meeting, hosted at Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo, saw the participation of 150 delegates, underscoring NEDA's pivotal role.

Led by Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, NEDA President, significant figures like General Secretary Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja and Treasurer Shri Amit Maloo highlighted the urgent need for distributors to stay adaptable amidst rapid trade compliance changes. Dr. Gupta's opening speech emphasized the robust growth of Northeast India's FMCG market, valued at INR 10,000 crores and growing at an annual rate of 15%.

Addressing policy challenges, resolutions to counter unfair practices and a session on GST led by a renowned Chartered Accountant were key highlights. The meeting concluded with awards for outstanding performances, solidifying NEDA's commitment to fostering a resilient FMCG ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024