NEDA's 21st AGM Propels Northeast India's FMCG Industry Forward

The Northeast Distributors Association (NEDA) held its landmark 21st Annual General Meeting in Guwahati, marking a crucial event for the region's thriving FMCG sector. The meeting, hosted at Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo, saw the participation of 150 delegates, underscoring NEDA's pivotal role.

Led by Dr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, NEDA President, significant figures like General Secretary Shri Poonam Kr. Taneja and Treasurer Shri Amit Maloo highlighted the urgent need for distributors to stay adaptable amidst rapid trade compliance changes. Dr. Gupta's opening speech emphasized the robust growth of Northeast India's FMCG market, valued at INR 10,000 crores and growing at an annual rate of 15%.

Addressing policy challenges, resolutions to counter unfair practices and a session on GST led by a renowned Chartered Accountant were key highlights. The meeting concluded with awards for outstanding performances, solidifying NEDA's commitment to fostering a resilient FMCG ecosystem.

