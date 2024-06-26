Practus Earns Prestigious 'Best in Industry: Professional Services' Certification

Practus, a foremost player in performance improvement and business transformation, has been honored with the 'Best in Industry: Professional Services' certification by Great Place to Work. This distinction highlights Practus' enduring commitment to nurturing a high-trust, high-performance corporate culture.

With this prestigious certification, Practus aligns itself with an elite cadre of companies celebrated for their innovation and superb workplace environments. Founder & CEO Deepak Narayanan said, 'We are incredibly proud to be recognized as the best in our industry by Great Place to Work. This acknowledgment reflects our team's relentless efforts in delivering unparalleled services while cultivating a workplace culture that promotes opportunities, collaboration, growth, and inclusivity.'

Adding to the accolades, Chief People Officer Aditi Nair remarked, 'We are immensely proud of our team for earning this recognition. It reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture of trust, innovation, and excellence, where our people thrive.' This certification reaffirms Practus' standing as a leader in the professional services sector, renowned for exceptional performance improvement and business transformation solutions.

