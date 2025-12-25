Mogadishu Takes Bold Step Towards Direct Elections After Decades

In Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, residents will cast their votes on Thursday, marking a significant milestone as the city hosts municipal elections. This election is crucial for the East African nation as it prepares for its first direct national polls in over half a century.

Historically, Somalia has relied on indirect elections since the 1969 coup led by military general Mohamed Siad Barre. This system allows clan representatives to elect lawmakers, who in turn choose the president. While these elections promoted clan consensus amid civil unrest and Islamist threats, they have also attracted criticism for enabling corruption.

The upcoming vote in Mogadishu, involving 1,605 candidates for 390 council posts, reflects progress in security and governance. Although a 2024 law aims to restore universal suffrage, some opposition groups remain skeptical, citing security concerns and the potential for manipulation benefiting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

