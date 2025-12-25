Left Menu

Historic Takeoff: Navi Mumbai International Airport Begins Operations

Navi Mumbai International Airport has commenced operations, marking a significant event in India's aviation sector. The first phase, costing Rs 19,650 crore, includes connections to nine destinations. The airport, partly owned by the Adani Group, aims for 90 million annual passengers once all phases are completed.

Navi Mumbai International Airport initiated its commercial operations on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for India's civil aviation landscape. The first flight arriving from Bengaluru at 8 a.m. was operated by IndiGo, signaling the start of a new era in air travel for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The newly opened airport welcomed its inaugural flight with a ceremonial water cannon salute, a traditional gesture in aviation, signaling the beginning of regular operations. The first departure, IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, took off at 8:40 a.m., completing the first cycle of arrivals and departures at this state-of-the-art facility.

On its first day, the airport is initially scheduled to handle 15 departures, with Indigo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air connecting individuals to nine destinations throughout India. The grand inauguration was conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, and the facility, part of a multi-phased project, is set to expand operations progressively.

