Dawn of a New Year: Dong Hosts India's First Sunrise Festival

Dong, the furthest village in India to witness the sunrise, is set to host its inaugural Sunrise Festival at the turn of the New Year. Celebrated for five days starting on December 29, the event will include a variety of cultural and adventure activities, drawing participants from all over the globe.

Situated in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district, where the Meyor tribe resides, Dong is renowned as the first location in India to greet the sunrise. The festival aims to elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, and sustainable tourism.

The meticulously curated program features traditional sunrise ceremonies, eco-camping, cultural performances, and a 'No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses' theme promoting responsible travel. Officials hope it will not only highlight Dong's unique position as India's easternmost village but also emerge as a signature event for Northeast India.