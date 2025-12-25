Dawn of a New Year: Dong Hosts India's First Sunrise Festival
Dong, the first village in India to see the sunrise, will host the inaugural Sunrise Festival. This five-day event will feature cultural and adventure activities, aiming to promote sustainable tourism and showcase the natural and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh, while highlighting the region's eco-tourism potential.
- Country:
- India
Dong, the furthest village in India to witness the sunrise, is set to host its inaugural Sunrise Festival at the turn of the New Year. Celebrated for five days starting on December 29, the event will include a variety of cultural and adventure activities, drawing participants from all over the globe.
Situated in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Anjaw district, where the Meyor tribe resides, Dong is renowned as the first location in India to greet the sunrise. The festival aims to elevate Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for nature, culture, and sustainable tourism.
The meticulously curated program features traditional sunrise ceremonies, eco-camping, cultural performances, and a 'No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses' theme promoting responsible travel. Officials hope it will not only highlight Dong's unique position as India's easternmost village but also emerge as a signature event for Northeast India.