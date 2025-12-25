Honoring a Legacy: Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his impactful policies and decisions that showcased political insight and service.

Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, recognized Vajpayee as the eternal ideal of good governance. They praised his transformation from a politician to a national leader whose contributions are a source of inspiration for many, celebrating what is known as 'Good Governance Day'.

Highlighting Vajpayee's lifetime dedication to India's honor and democratic faith, leaders like Maurya remarked on his dignified politics and nation-centric decisions. They underscored the significance of his tenure and drew parallels to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current governance style.

