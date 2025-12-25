Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, emphasizing his contributions to good governance and political acumen. They highlighted his visionary leadership and dedication to India's progress, celebrating 'Good Governance Day' in his memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 09:30 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Good Governance Day
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored the memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his impactful policies and decisions that showcased political insight and service.

Adityanath, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, recognized Vajpayee as the eternal ideal of good governance. They praised his transformation from a politician to a national leader whose contributions are a source of inspiration for many, celebrating what is known as 'Good Governance Day'.

Highlighting Vajpayee's lifetime dedication to India's honor and democratic faith, leaders like Maurya remarked on his dignified politics and nation-centric decisions. They underscored the significance of his tenure and drew parallels to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's current governance style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025