Karnataka CM Defends Nandini Milk Price Adjustment to Aid Farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended the Rs two hike in 'Nandini' milk prices, alongside an additional 50 ml of milk in half-litre and one-litre packets. He emphasized that the decision aims to support farmers amid rising milk procurement.

He clarified that milk prices have not increased, stating, 'Last year during the same time milk production was 90 lakh litres per day; now it is more than 99 lakh litres. We must procure milk from farmers and market it accordingly. The enhanced 50 ml quantity in half-litre packets reflects the Rs 2.10 cost increment.'

When questioned about potential hikes in coffee and tea prices by restaurants, Siddaramaiah countered, 'They can only increase prices if there's a hike in milk prices,' dismissing BJP's criticisms and emphasizing the state's focus on aiding farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar supported the move, explaining that it benefits distressed farmers, suggesting that prices should have been raised further to prevent farmers from selling their cattle out of financial necessity.

