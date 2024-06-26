CAQM sets target of 4.5 crore plantation in Delhi-NCR

Aiming for a larger green area in Delhi and the NCR, Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has set a target of 4.5 crore plantations for the entire National Capital Regions for 2024-25. An Environment Ministry release said that plantations will be done by various agencies including Delhi government, state governments, central government, academic and research institutions

It said a cumulative target of about 4.29 crore plantations has been set during 2024-25 for the agencies including state government agencies in Delhi and NCR with individual targets of 56,40,593 for Delhi; 1,32,50,000 for Haryana, 42,68,649 for Rajasthan, and 1,97,56,196 for Uttar Pradesh respectively. Various central government agencies in the NCR were also asked to target about 12,07,000 plantations as per the plans for FY 2024-25 as against 6,29,500 for the FY 2023-24, i.e., an increase of over 91 per cent with new central agencies also being roped in for this green initiative

Academic Institutions, higher education institutions have been urged to launch extensive greening and plantation drives within and outside their respective campuses during 2024-25 with a cumulative plantation target of 9,08,742 The Commission has been according due emphasis on large-scale greening and bio-barricading along the boundaries for educational institutions, research based organizations, and other commercial and industrial units

In wake of scarcity of open land areas in dense urban agglomerates, the Commission has been promoting greening and plantation drives through effective urban forestry initiatives, particularly focusing on the Miyawaki Technique The Commission has advised all the road owning agencies in NCR to target complete greening of the central verges and medians of major trunk roads as also roadsides and open areas along the right of ways.

The Commission has been set up for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index. Extensive greening and plantation in open areas in NCR, particularly along the central verges of roads, roadsides and pathways has all along been identified by the Commission as an effective means towards mitigating high levels of dust, which is one of the prime concerns for poor air quality, particularly in the dry summer seasons in the entire NCR.

State-wise compliances with respect to the individual targets for 2023-24 in the NCR areas were 84.6 per cent for Delhi, 87.4 per cent for Haryana, 86.2 per cent for Rajasthan and 103.4 per cent for UP respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)