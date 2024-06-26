Gadkari Advocates No Toll Fees for Poor Quality Roads

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a compelling case against charging tolls on poorly maintained roads. Addressing a global workshop on satellite-based tolling, Gadkari stressed that highway agencies should prioritize quality service before imposing user fees.

'If you don't provide good quality service, you should not charge toll,' Gadkari said, adding that the rush to collect tolls on substandard roads will inevitably trigger public backlash. The minister's comments reflect growing concerns over the condition of India's highways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to roll out a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system, initially for commercial vehicles and eventually for private ones. This new system will work alongside the current RFID-based ETC within the existing FASTag ecosystem. NHAI has also suggested measures like driver behavior analysis and fraud detection, which could enable faster credit from banks based on travel plans.

