Speed Boost on Harbour Line: Faster Commute from Tilak Nagar to Panvel

In a significant boost for daily commuters, local trains on the Central Railway's Harbour line now cover the route between Tilak Nagar and Panvel 2-3 minutes faster, thanks to an increased speed limit of 95 kmph, up from 80 kmph. The official announcement on Wednesday stated that this enhancement aims at reducing travel time and improving train punctuality.

The Harbour corridor, crucial for suburban connectivity from South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Western suburbs, is now witnessing local trains achieving the 95 kmph speed between Tilak Nagar and Panvel. The new timetable will incorporate these changes, promising smoother and timely journeys.

Infrastructure upgrades including track strengthening, overhead equipment modifications, signaling improvements, and technical works have paved the way for this speed increment. Modernized rakes with equivalent speed potentials are being utilized, ensuring enhanced service quality. Safety measures are thoroughly maintained, with priority given to replacing old assets, ensuring comfortable and safe rides for the 9-10 lakh daily commuters on this corridor.

