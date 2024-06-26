L&T Group's A M Naik Steps Down After Decades, S N Subrahmanyan Takes Over

In a monumental shift within L&T Group, veteran industry leader A M Naik announced his resignation as chairman of the conglomerate's IT and engineering services arms, LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services, on Wednesday.

Naik, who has been a cornerstone of L&T for over six decades, expressed his ongoing dedication to the company through charitable initiatives and employee trust advocacy. Despite stepping down, his presence as an advisor remains invaluable.

Stepping into the leadership role, S N Subrahmanyan, who already holds the chairmanship of L&T's flagship company, has been appointed as chairman of LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services. He emphasized the importance of organic growth and continuing Naik's legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)