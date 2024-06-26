Left Menu

L&T Group's A M Naik Steps Down After Decades, S N Subrahmanyan Takes Over

Veteran industry leader A M Naik has stepped down as the chairman of L&T Group's IT and engineering services, paving the way for S N Subrahmanyan. Naik, with over six decades at L&T, will continue to contribute through charity work and will remain a key advisor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:15 IST
L&T Group's A M Naik Steps Down After Decades, S N Subrahmanyan Takes Over
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental shift within L&T Group, veteran industry leader A M Naik announced his resignation as chairman of the conglomerate's IT and engineering services arms, LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services, on Wednesday.

Naik, who has been a cornerstone of L&T for over six decades, expressed his ongoing dedication to the company through charitable initiatives and employee trust advocacy. Despite stepping down, his presence as an advisor remains invaluable.

Stepping into the leadership role, S N Subrahmanyan, who already holds the chairmanship of L&T's flagship company, has been appointed as chairman of LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services. He emphasized the importance of organic growth and continuing Naik's legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024