KKR's Bold Move and UK’s Trade Stance Shake Up Headlines

Today's top stories include KKR's bid to control FGS Global from WPP, Haleon's £500 million sale of its non-US nicotine replacement business, and calls for the UK to improve EU trade ties. Additionally, London's Metropolitan Police are taking on a few cases of election betting misconduct.

Updated: 27-06-2024 07:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 07:13 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KKR bids to take control of corporate PR firm from WPP - Haleon to sell non-US nicotine replacement business for 500 million pounds

- UK must stop 'walking on eggshells' about EU trade, business group to warn - Police take over 'small number' of cases in election betting

Overview - Private equity group KKR has approached WPP over taking majority control of financial communications firm FGS Global.

- Haleon has agreed to sell its nicotine replacement therapy business outside the US to a unit of India's Dr Reddy's for 500 million pounds ($630.95 million). - The next UK government must stop "walking on eggshells" around improving EU trade ties, the head of the British Chambers of Commerce will say on Thursday.

- London's Metropolitan Police is to take over "a small number" of investigations into UK election betting, raising the possibility of political figures facing charges of misconduct in public office. ($1 = 0.7925 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

