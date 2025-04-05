Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Faces Income Tax Show Cause Notice

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has received a show cause notice from the income tax authority concerning a proposed tax demand of over Rs 2,395 crore related to its merger with Dr Reddy's Holding Ltd. The company argues the merger adhered to legal requirements and plans to respond appropriately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:29 IST
Dr Reddy's Faces Income Tax Show Cause Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd announced on Saturday that it has been issued a show cause notice by the income tax authority with a proposed demand exceeding Rs 2,395 crore. The notice is linked to the merger between Dr Reddy's Holding Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, the notice requires Dr Reddy's to explain why an assessment of income, alleged to have escaped taxation following the merger, should not proceed. This merger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Hyderabad on April 5, 2022, with an appointed date of April 1, 2019.

The company has asserted its compliance with all legal and tax requirements concerning the amalgamation. It maintains that there is no tax avoidance as suggested by the notice, and is in the process of reviewing the necessary information to respond effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025