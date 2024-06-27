China Seeks Peaceful Resolution with EU Over Electric Vehicle Tariffs
China aims to find mutually acceptable solutions through negotiations with the European Union regarding planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. The Chinese commerce ministry highlighted that working teams from both regions are maintaining close communication to expedite the relevant diplomatic and trade efforts.
China hopes to reach mutually acceptable solutions through negotiation with the European Union on planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to avoid escalation of trade friction, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Working teams from both sides have maintained close communication to expedite relevant work, ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a news briefing.
