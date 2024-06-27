Left Menu

UN Urges Investors to Prioritize Human Rights in ESG and Sustainability Strategies

The report, presented at the 56th Human Rights Council session, underscored the necessity for investors to have access to comprehensive and actionable human rights information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:29 IST
UN Urges Investors to Prioritize Human Rights in ESG and Sustainability Strategies
McCorquodale highlighted the role of states in facilitating alignment by drafting legislation and regulations that support the integration of ESG and sustainability practices with the UN Guiding Principles. Image Credit:

In a report presented today, UN experts have called on investors to integrate human rights considerations into their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and sustainability strategies, aligning them with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Robert McCorquodale, Chairperson of the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, emphasized the need for investors to place risks to both people and the planet at the forefront of their decision-making processes.

"Investors bear the responsibility to conduct continuous human rights due diligence, engage meaningfully with stakeholders, and ensure access to remedy, all in line with the Guiding Principles," McCorquodale stated.

The report, presented at the 56th Human Rights Council session, underscored the necessity for investors to have access to comprehensive and actionable human rights information. It called for data providers, proxy voting agencies, and other actors in the data ecosystem to adopt clear and transparent methodologies for assessing human rights performance.

Furthermore, the Working Group emphasized the crucial role of meaningful consultation with communities affected by investment decisions. Ignoring the voices of impacted groups is no longer acceptable, according to the experts.

McCorquodale highlighted the role of states in facilitating alignment by drafting legislation and regulations that support the integration of ESG and sustainability practices with the UN Guiding Principles.

The report includes specific recommendations for governments, businesses, and stakeholders on how to effectively incorporate these principles into their ESG and sustainability frameworks.

Moving forward, the UN urges investors to prioritize human rights in their investment strategies, recognizing that robust ESG and sustainability approaches must uphold fundamental human rights standards to achieve lasting positive impact on society and the environment.

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024