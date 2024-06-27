Left Menu

Dalian Summer Davos Forum: Bridging Global Development with Digital Innovation

The 2024 Dalian Summer Davos Forum, themed 'New Frontiers for Future Growth', integrates business, leisure, and cultural functions with discussions on sustainable global economic development. The forum highlights green transformation, digital innovation, and cultural exchanges, presenting Dalian as a key player in global business and tourism.

PTI | Dalian | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:18 IST
The 2024 Dalian Summer Davos Forum launched with a mission to foster communication and cooperation for global economic sustainability. Gathering at Dalian Bay, international guests discussed pioneering topics under the theme 'New Frontiers for Future Growth'.

Dalian has advanced its venue infrastructure with 5G-A technology, enabling HD live broadcasts and swift downloads. This large-scale international conference marks a significant step in the nation's 'Digital China' initiative.

Emphasizing green transformation, more than 80% of the forum's service vehicles are NEVs, reflecting Dalian's commitment to energy saving and carbon reduction. Promoting its industrial and urban appeal, the city embedded industrial tourism into the event.

