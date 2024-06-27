Left Menu

Ambuja Cements to Merge with Adani Cementation: A Strategic Move

Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, announced its board's approval for a merger with Adani Cementation. This amalgamation, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, will make Adani Cementation a wholly-owned subsidiary. The merger aims to enhance operational efficiency and solidify Ambuja's market presence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:32 IST
Ambuja Cements, owned by the Adani Group, has taken a significant strategic step with its board approving the merger with Adani Cementation, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.

Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approvals, this move will transform Adani Cementation into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ambuja Cements. The merger aims at enhancing operational efficiency and strengthening Ambuja Cements' coastal footprint through a share swap deal, where Adani Enterprises will receive 8.7 million shares of Ambuja Cements.

This strategic consolidation focuses on maximizing synergies and boosting capacity, particularly aligning with the high-growth markets of South Gujarat and Mumbai. Furthermore, it underscores Adani Group's expansive ambitions in the cement sector, seeking to achieve a capacity of 140 MTPA by 2028.

