Left Menu

SIDBI Champions Sustainable Growth in MSME Sector

SIDBI is driving sustainable development for MSMEs, highlighting energy-efficient transitions and holistic growth. The Deputy Managing Director shared insights on various initiatives during the International MSME Day, noting contributions to exports and GDP, and the role of financial and non-financial engagements.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:38 IST
SIDBI Champions Sustainable Growth in MSME Sector
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

SIDBI is spearheading sustainable development within the MSME sector, which is vital to India's economy, according to a senior official from the financial institution.

Deputy Managing Director Sudatta Mandal emphasized SIDBI's proactive measures for creating a 'green' MSME ecosystem, incorporating both financial and non-financial initiatives.

Speaking during International MSME Day organized by MCCI, Mandal detailed that SIDBI has launched various competitively priced lending products to facilitate energy-efficient transitions amongst MSMEs. He highlighted SIDBI's projects, including the World Bank-supported Partial Risk Sharing Facility worth USD 37 million for energy efficiency.

Mandal noted the comprehensive efforts for the sector's development, which significantly contributes to India's exports and GDP. He also mentioned the support for MSMEs in assessing energy efficiency and adopting low-emission practices. Encouraging the sector to leverage schemes for technological upgrades and innovation, Mandal noted that projects worth Rs 3.20 lakh crore have been approved under the Centre's PLI schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024