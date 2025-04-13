Stone-Pelting Incident Sparks Tension During Religious Procession in Jharkhand

Tension erupted in the Jhurjhuri village of Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening after miscreants allegedly pelted stones at a religious procession, according to a police officer.

In response to the incident, which occurred around 8 p.m., authorities have increased security measures in the area, confirmed Barhi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Bimal. A stretch of GT road was blocked by the participants of the procession, although the situation has since been brought under control.

Organizers of the religious rally reported that several women sustained injuries due to the stone-pelting. Police have launched an investigation to uncover the specifics of the events.

