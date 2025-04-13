Left Menu

MS Dhoni's Challenges: Steering CSK Out of Turbulence

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming emphasizes teamwork as the key to overcoming the team's current struggles in the IPL. While MS Dhoni's influence is undeniable, Fleming says a dedicated effort is required from everyone. CSK is focusing on refining strategies beyond power-hitting as they prepare for upcoming matches.

MS Dhoni
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a challenging season, Chennai Super Kings are desperately seeking a turnaround under the leadership of their iconic captain MS Dhoni. The team has found themselves at the bottom of the IPL points table, with head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledging the collective effort needed to restore their performance.

Fleming highlighted that while Dhoni is an influential figure, the burden of reversing their fortunes cannot rest on him alone. "His influence is always prominent, but he hasn't got a magic wand," said Fleming. The team must work in unison, harnessing energy in the right direction to mount a significant comeback.

Despite their struggles with poor batting performances, Fleming urged his players to focus on more than just power-hitting. He also pointed out the threat posed by Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants, emphasizing the importance of containment strategies in their forthcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

