Left Menu

Railway Board Slows Down Gatimaan and Vande Bharat Trains Over Safety Concerns

The Railway Board has ordered a reduction in the speed of Gatimaan Express and Vande Bharat trains from 160 kmph to 130 kmph until the automatic train protection system is operational. This decision follows a recent train accident in West Bengal, highlighting the urgency for enhanced safety measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:12 IST
Railway Board Slows Down Gatimaan and Vande Bharat Trains Over Safety Concerns
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move affecting semi-high speed trains, the Railway Board has slashed the speed limit of Gatimaan Express and Vande Bharat trains from 160 kmph to 130 kmph. This change will be in effect until the automatic train protection (ATP) system becomes operational.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic accident involving the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal, which resulted in the loss of 10 lives. The Railway Board's directive was issued following a detailed examination of the speed policy for these high-speed corridors.

Notably, the affected routes include the New Delhi-Rani Kamalapati, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho, and New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai Gatimaan Express routes. The ATP system, known as 'Kavach,' is currently under trial and promises enhanced safety by automatically applying brakes during emergencies. Until its full implementation, speed restrictions will remain a precautionary measure for passenger safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024