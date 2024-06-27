Railway Board Slows Down Gatimaan and Vande Bharat Trains Over Safety Concerns

In a significant move affecting semi-high speed trains, the Railway Board has slashed the speed limit of Gatimaan Express and Vande Bharat trains from 160 kmph to 130 kmph. This change will be in effect until the automatic train protection (ATP) system becomes operational.

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic accident involving the Kanchanjunga Express in West Bengal, which resulted in the loss of 10 lives. The Railway Board's directive was issued following a detailed examination of the speed policy for these high-speed corridors.

Notably, the affected routes include the New Delhi-Rani Kamalapati, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho, and New Delhi-Virangana Lakshmibai Gatimaan Express routes. The ATP system, known as 'Kavach,' is currently under trial and promises enhanced safety by automatically applying brakes during emergencies. Until its full implementation, speed restrictions will remain a precautionary measure for passenger safety.

