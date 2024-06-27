Tragic Train Derailment in Northern Russia Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed three people and injured dozens, officials said Thursday.

The 14-carriage train derailed Wednesday night in Russia's northern republic of Komi, state rail company Russian Railways stated, with nine carriages coming off the tracks. Approximately 40 people were injured, with 10 requiring hospitalization, according to state news agencies.

The body of the third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was discovered Thursday afternoon by the Investigative Committee, Russia's primary agency for investigating potential criminal cases.

Heavy rains likely washed out a portion of the tracks, causing the derailment. The train was en route from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in Komi, to Novorossiysk in the south.

Russian Railways pledged to pay 2 million Rubles (nearly USD 22,900) to the families of each deceased victim, alongside a 2.025 million-Ruble (about USD 23,100) insurance payout. The hospitalized injured will receive 1 million Rubles (about USD 11,400) each, while those requiring outpatient medical care will receive 500,000 Rubles (about USD 5,700).

