Left Menu

Tragic Train Derailment in Northern Russia Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A devastating train derailment in Russia's Komi region killed three and injured dozens. Heavy rains likely caused the accident. Russian Railways has promised compensation to victims' families and the injured.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:47 IST
Tragic Train Derailment in Northern Russia Claims Lives and Injures Dozens
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A passenger train derailment in northern Russia killed three people and injured dozens, officials said Thursday.

The 14-carriage train derailed Wednesday night in Russia's northern republic of Komi, state rail company Russian Railways stated, with nine carriages coming off the tracks. Approximately 40 people were injured, with 10 requiring hospitalization, according to state news agencies.

The body of the third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was discovered Thursday afternoon by the Investigative Committee, Russia's primary agency for investigating potential criminal cases.

Heavy rains likely washed out a portion of the tracks, causing the derailment. The train was en route from Vorkuta, a coal mining town in Komi, to Novorossiysk in the south.

Russian Railways pledged to pay 2 million Rubles (nearly USD 22,900) to the families of each deceased victim, alongside a 2.025 million-Ruble (about USD 23,100) insurance payout. The hospitalized injured will receive 1 million Rubles (about USD 11,400) each, while those requiring outpatient medical care will receive 500,000 Rubles (about USD 5,700).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024