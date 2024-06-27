Traffic Advisory for Delhi: Commissionerate Day Parade Affects Routes

The Delhi Police has released a critical traffic advisory ahead of the Commissionerate Day Parade at New Police Lines in Kingsway Camp. Scheduled for July 1, with a rehearsal on Friday, the event will see a large turnout of VVIPs and senior officers.

To facilitate smooth traffic management, Sri Raj Kumar Kaushik Marg (Parade Road) from Cigarette Wala Bagh Red Light to Vijay Nagar Red Light will remain closed from 6 am to 10 am on both days. Commuters are urged to avoid Bhama Shah Marg, Sri Raj Kumar Kaushik Marg (Parade Road), Thekedar Surjeet Singh Marg, and Ring Road between Hakikat Nagar and Azadpur Terminal during these hours.

Citizens traveling to Delhi University (North-Campus), GTB Nagar, Model Town, and Azadpur Subzi Mandi are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and consider using public transport to mitigate disruption.

