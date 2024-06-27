CPC Schedules Key Economic Plenum Amid Slowdown
The Communist Party of China, led by President Xi Jinping, will convene a key economic meeting from July 15-18. The delayed plenum will focus on strategies to revitalize the economy and deepen reforms. This meeting will examine modernization efforts and draft a decision to guide comprehensive reforms.
- Country:
- China
The Communist Party of China (CPC), led by President Xi Jinping, is set to hold a significant economic meeting from July 15 to 18 to address the country's slowing economy. Officials announced the much-anticipated plenum, which comes almost a year behind schedule, will see 376 full and alternate committee members convening.
Primarily focused on formulating steps for comprehensive reform and Chinese modernization, the plenum will scrutinize a draft decision prepared by the Political Bureau. President Xi's team has sought feedback on this draft from party insiders and external sources, signaling a collaborative approach.
The draft framework aims to guide economic reform and modernization, setting an ambitious target for a high-standard socialist market economy and a modernized governance system by 2035. With an economy facing challenges and a property crisis, China aims for a GDP growth of around five per cent this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CPC
- economic meeting
- China
- Xi Jinping
- modernization
- reform
- slowdown
- GDP
- target
- plenum
ALSO READ
Argentina's Senate Approves Sweeping Economic Reform Plan
Macron Halts Contentious Reforms Amid New Caledonia Unrest
Clashes Erupt in Buenos Aires as Milei's Economic Reforms Face Senate Vote
Argentina's Senate Approves Miliei's Controversial Reform and Tax Bills Amidst Protests
Argentina's Senate Passes Key Economic Reform Amid Protests