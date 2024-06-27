Left Menu

CPC Schedules Key Economic Plenum Amid Slowdown

The Communist Party of China, led by President Xi Jinping, will convene a key economic meeting from July 15-18. The delayed plenum will focus on strategies to revitalize the economy and deepen reforms. This meeting will examine modernization efforts and draft a decision to guide comprehensive reforms.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:01 IST
  • China

The Communist Party of China (CPC), led by President Xi Jinping, is set to hold a significant economic meeting from July 15 to 18 to address the country's slowing economy. Officials announced the much-anticipated plenum, which comes almost a year behind schedule, will see 376 full and alternate committee members convening.

Primarily focused on formulating steps for comprehensive reform and Chinese modernization, the plenum will scrutinize a draft decision prepared by the Political Bureau. President Xi's team has sought feedback on this draft from party insiders and external sources, signaling a collaborative approach.

The draft framework aims to guide economic reform and modernization, setting an ambitious target for a high-standard socialist market economy and a modernized governance system by 2035. With an economy facing challenges and a property crisis, China aims for a GDP growth of around five per cent this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

