India's New Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Imports to Protect Domestic Market

India has imposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products, including hydraulic rock breakers and tin plates, to protect its domestic industries from cheap imports. This decision follows investigations by the commerce ministry's directorate general of trade remedies indicating negative impacts on local industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:28 IST
In a significant move to protect domestic industries, India on Thursday imposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese products, including hydraulic rock breakers and tin plates. The duties aim to counteract the adverse effects of cheap imports on local manufacturers.

The commerce ministry's directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) initiated investigations following complaints from domestic players about the influx of these low-cost goods. Concluding that the dumping was harming local industries, the DGTR recommended the imposition of these duties.

Consequently, the department of revenue has notified the duties in three separate communications, with the levies ranging from 4.55% to 162.5% of the CIF value in US dollars for hydraulic rock breakers, also affecting imports from Korea. These measures will remain effective for five years unless otherwise revoked or amended.

India has also imposed duties on other Chinese imports, including 'Easy open ends of tin plate' and 'Telescopic Channel Drawer Slider,' highlighting the government's commitment to fair trade practices under WTO guidelines.

