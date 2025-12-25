Bethlehem's Christmas Spirit Revives Amidst War-Torn Memories
After years of subdued celebrations due to the Gaza conflict, Bethlehem witnesses a resurgence in holiday spirit with renewed festivities. Despite underlying tensions and economic hardships, both locals and visitors find hope and joy in the restored Christmas celebrations, fostering a sense of rebuilding and community resilience.
Thousands gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square on Christmas Eve, celebrating the revival of holiday spirit after subdued festivities caused by the Gaza conflict. The joyous occasion marked a return to traditional celebrations, drawing both locals and a handful of international visitors.
In an address marked by hope, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic authority in the Holy Land, emphasized the light and hope Bethlehem represents, extending greetings from Gaza's Christian community amid ongoing post-war recovery efforts.
Despite a ceasefire, tensions remain high in the region, highlighting socio-economic challenges. However, the festival's return sparked joy among residents, with hopeful signs of tourism rebounding, fostering an essential lifeline for Bethlehem's economy dependent on visitors.
