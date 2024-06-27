Left Menu

EIB Grants €140 Million Loan to Tele2 for 5G and 4G Network Upgrades in Sweden

"Access to fast and stable connectivity is crucial for both businesses and individuals," stated EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros.

EIB Grants €140 Million Loan to Tele2 for 5G and 4G Network Upgrades in Sweden
Tele2 is collaborating with Telenor in the joint venture Net4Mobility to build this advanced 5G network.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has extended a €140 million loan to Tele2 to facilitate the deployment of a cutting-edge 5G mobile network and the enhancement of its existing 4G infrastructure in Sweden.

Tele2 aims to utilize this funding to establish a state-of-the-art 5G network that will cover 99.9% of Sweden’s population. This follows a previous €125 million loan from the EIB in 2016, which supported the development of Tele2's 4G network in the country.

"Access to fast and stable connectivity is crucial for both businesses and individuals," stated EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros. "This project aligns perfectly with the EU's objective for all households to have gigabit connectivity by 2030. We are delighted to support Tele2, a loyal partner, in expanding the 5G network across Sweden."

Tele2 is collaborating with Telenor in the joint venture Net4Mobility to build this advanced 5G network.

"Securing this loan from the EIB on attractive terms enables Tele2 to continue its ambition of building the best and most reliable 5G network in Sweden," said Tele2 Chief Financial Officer Charlotte Hansson.

