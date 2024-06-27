Left Menu

Punjab Minister Warns Against Passenger Harassment

Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has warned government and private bus drivers and conductors against mistreating passengers. Addressing numerous complaints, Bhullar stressed improving behavior towards passengers, maintaining proper boarding procedures, and enhancing checks to ensure compliance and uphold the transport department's image.

Laljit Singh Bhullar
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern message to the transport sector, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has issued a warning to government and private bus drivers and conductors against any form of passenger harassment. This directive follows a slew of complaints concerning the mistreatment of passengers by some drivers and conductors across Punjab Roadways, PRTC, and private bus services.

Bhullar highlighted that reports of quarrels with passengers often go viral on social media, further tarnishing the image of the transport department. Additionally, complaints have surfaced regarding drivers and conductors not stopping at designated stops, leading to passenger inconvenience.

The Minister has instructed department officials to enhance inspections and ensure appropriate conduct from bus staff through regional offices, emphasizing that passengers must be properly boarded and deboarded at designated stops to maintain the integrity and reputation of the transport department.

