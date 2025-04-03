Contractual Crisis: Punjab Roadways Strike Stalls Services
The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC held a two-hour strike demanding job regularization and salary increases. The strike disrupted bus services across the state. The union plans a complete strike if demands are unmet, criticizing the state for failing previous promises despite budget allocations.
On Thursday, contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and PRTC initiated a two-hour strike at bus stands throughout the state to press for job regularization and other demands.
The strike, organized by the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, and PRTC Contract Workers Union, blocked bus stand exits and disrupted services, inconveniencing commuters.
Union President Raminder Singh emphasized the failure of the Punjab government to address their demands despite previous assurances and criticized budget priorities that neglected their primary issues.
