Flipkart Sellers Struggle with New Pricing Policy

Some sellers on Flipkart have reported difficulties in changing product prices since the introduction of a new commission rate card on May 18. Flipkart denies influencing pricing and is working with sellers to resolve issues. The FDI norms prohibit e-commerce players from interfering with sellers' pricing decisions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:11 IST
Some sellers on Flipkart have complained about issues altering their product prices since May 18. This comes after the introduction of a new commission rate card by the e-commerce giant.

Flipkart, a Walmart group firm, asserts it has not influenced pricing on its platform and is collaborating with sellers to help them understand the new policy.

Vinod Kumar, Trustee of the Forum for Internet Sellers, Traders, and Resellers (First India), pointed out that while hundreds are affected, the issue is not universal. 'Not all are facing this issue. Only select sellers are facing this problem,' Kumar noted.

In response, Flipkart has reached out to affected sellers, promising a resolution soon. The firm emphasizes compliance with FDI regulations, which prevent e-commerce players from interfering in pricing.

A Flipkart spokesperson said, 'We closely engage with millions of sellers, sharing valuable insights and gathering feedback. This continuous collaboration ensures our initiatives, including the revamped rate card, meet seller needs, fostering a dynamic marketplace.'

The spokesperson added that the new policy has led to increased business transactions and more active sellers. 'We are working closely with our sellers to drive better understanding and make necessary improvements,' the spokesperson said.

