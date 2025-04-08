Left Menu

Government Eases FDI Norms for Issuance of Bonus Shares in Restricted Sectors

The Indian government has clarified rules allowing companies in sectors where foreign direct investment (FDI) is prohibited to issue bonus shares to existing foreign shareholders, ensuring no change in shareholding patterns. This move aims to streamline processes and boost investor confidence in sensitive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:35 IST
Government Eases FDI Norms for Issuance of Bonus Shares in Restricted Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has clarified that Indian companies operating in sectors where foreign direct investment (FDI) is prohibited can issue bonus shares to existing foreign investors. This is contingent on maintaining the current shareholding pattern.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has stated that the issuance must adhere to relevant regulations. The clarification addresses how Indian companies can issue bonus shares to foreign shareholders, even in sectors where FDI is banned.

Some sectors where FDI is generally prohibited include lotteries, gambling, and tobacco manufacturing. This clarification enhances the ease of doing business by simplifying corporate actions and ensuring equity in shareholder rights. Experts have welcomed the move, highlighting its potential to increase investor confidence in restricted industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025