Evacuation Ordered After Freight Train Derailment in Suburban Chicago

Emergency officials have mandated an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The derailment occurred in the village of Matteson at around 10:30 am, as reported by WGN-TV. Though no injuries have been reported, workers are assessing the possibility of hazardous materials leaking from the train. Residents within a mile of the incident have been ordered to evacuate.

The village's official Facebook page advises residents to prepare for a "long-term" evacuation, urging them to take necessary medication and supplies when departing.

Attempts to reach village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones for further information have not yet been successful. WLS-TV has identified the train as a part of the Canadian National Railway Company. Messages sent to the company were not immediately answered.

