Left Menu

Evacuation Ordered After Freight Train Derailment in Suburban Chicago

Emergency officials ordered an evacuation following a freight train derailment in Matteson, a suburban area of Chicago. Occurred around 10:30 am, Thursday, potential hazardous material leaks are being investigated. Authorities have directed residents within a mile radius to evacuate and prepare for long-term displacement.

PTI | Matteson | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:52 IST
Evacuation Ordered After Freight Train Derailment in Suburban Chicago
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Emergency officials have mandated an evacuation after a freight train derailed in suburban Chicago on Thursday.

The derailment occurred in the village of Matteson at around 10:30 am, as reported by WGN-TV. Though no injuries have been reported, workers are assessing the possibility of hazardous materials leaking from the train. Residents within a mile of the incident have been ordered to evacuate.

The village's official Facebook page advises residents to prepare for a "long-term" evacuation, urging them to take necessary medication and supplies when departing.

Attempts to reach village officials and Matteson Police Chief Michael Jones for further information have not yet been successful. WLS-TV has identified the train as a part of the Canadian National Railway Company. Messages sent to the company were not immediately answered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Updates: EU Backs Needle-Free Allergy Treatment & Rite Aid's Debt Relief

Global Health Updates: EU Backs Needle-Free Allergy Treatment & Rite Aid's D...

 Global
2
Breaking Health News: EMA Approves Nasal Spray, India Boosts Diabetes Drug Production

Breaking Health News: EMA Approves Nasal Spray, India Boosts Diabetes Drug P...

 Global
3
Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy
Blog

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

 Global
4
Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements

Peru and China Elevate Trade Partnership with Key Economic Agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024