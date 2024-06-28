Chaos at Delhi Airport: Terminal 1 Operations Suspended After Roof Collapse
Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 have been halted after a roof collapse due to heavy rain. One person has died and six were injured. The affected flights are being shifted to Terminals 2 and 3. Authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 have been suspended indefinitely following a tragic roof collapse early Friday morning, resulting in one fatality and six injuries. The incident, attributed to torrential rainfall, occurred around 5 am in the terminal's departure area.
The civil aviation ministry confirmed that heavy rains led to the collapse of the terminal's canopy. Consequently, all flights to and from Terminal 1 have been halted. Alternate arrangements are underway to ensure smooth flight operations from other terminals, with IndiGo flights redirected to Terminals 2 and 3, and SpiceJet flights to Terminal 2.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu visited the site to assess the situation and meet the injured at Safdarjung hospital. An official investigation has been launched into the collapse, and a comprehensive structural inspection is scheduled. The minister assured that departures would resume after a thorough safety assessment. Meanwhile, passengers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport to avoid inconvenience.
