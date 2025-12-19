Left Menu

IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Competition Commission Investigates Flight Disruptions

The Competition Commission of India is investigating IndiGo after flight disruptions impacted passengers. Chairperson Ravneet Kaur confirmed the decision to probe the airline but clarified it's not a sector-wide investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also examining the disruptions' links to IndiGo's market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:56 IST
IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Competition Commission Investigates Flight Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India, led by Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, is set to investigate IndiGo following a series of flight disruptions that recently unsettled passengers nationwide. These operational issues have tarnished the image of the country's aviation sector, prompting regulatory scrutiny.

Kaur revealed that specific information had prompted the initial assessment, which led to a deeper examination of IndiGo's actions. However, she clarified that while the focus is on IndiGo, the investigation does not extend to the entire aviation sector.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also probing whether the airline's dominant market position may have contributed to the disruptions. The issue was significant enough to be discussed in Parliament, highlighting the broader impact of IndiGo's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025