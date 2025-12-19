IndiGo Under Scrutiny: Competition Commission Investigates Flight Disruptions
The Competition Commission of India is investigating IndiGo after flight disruptions impacted passengers. Chairperson Ravneet Kaur confirmed the decision to probe the airline but clarified it's not a sector-wide investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also examining the disruptions' links to IndiGo's market dominance.
The Competition Commission of India, led by Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, is set to investigate IndiGo following a series of flight disruptions that recently unsettled passengers nationwide. These operational issues have tarnished the image of the country's aviation sector, prompting regulatory scrutiny.
Kaur revealed that specific information had prompted the initial assessment, which led to a deeper examination of IndiGo's actions. However, she clarified that while the focus is on IndiGo, the investigation does not extend to the entire aviation sector.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is also probing whether the airline's dominant market position may have contributed to the disruptions. The issue was significant enough to be discussed in Parliament, highlighting the broader impact of IndiGo's challenges.
